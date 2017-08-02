Dual cameras are the new norm in smartphones. Everyone from Apple to OnePlus to Xiaomi are beefing up their camera configurations to meet the consumer demand. There's no reason for a well-sought after brand like Motorola to stand back.

On Tuesday, the Lenovo-owned smartphone maker launched Moto G5S Plus with dual camera, powerful battery and more premium features at a reasonable price. While it strikes as a great device for the price of EUR 299, Moto G5S Plus isn't alone in the race. Before the phone hits various markets this month, here's a reality check on whether this new phone is worth the hype.

To gain a clearer perspective, it is wise to compare any phone with its closest rival, be it in terms of pricing, specs or both. We are going to compare the Moto G5S Plus against Xiaomi Mi 6. Both phones haven't arrived in India yet, but their international pricing makes them fall under the same category. Not to mention, both phones have dual camera.

Camera

It's clear that both phones have a dual camera setup but what matters is the kind of sensors that are being used and the technology to improve results. For that, Xiaomi packs two 12MP sensors, one for wide-angle and another for telephoto that collectively creates a bokeh-style effect. It also features 10x digital zoom, 2x lossless zoom and Optical Image Stabilisation.

On the other hand, Moto G5S Plus sports a 13MP dual camera setup with depth editor, ƒ/2.0 aperture, color balancing dual LED flash, 8X digital zoom for photos, 4X for video, drag to focus & exposure, Quick Capture, Best Shot, Professional Mode, Burst mode, Panorama Mode, Auto HDR, Video stabilization, 4K Ultra HD video capture (30 fps).

If we go by the specs (which is our only option currently), the Mi 6 has a better chance of beating Motorola's handset in terms of photography.

Selfie lovers can find comfort in the 8MP front-facing snappers found on both phones. The Moto G5S Plus gains a brownie point here with a front-facing LED flash, f/2.0 aperture, wide-angle lens along with Panorama, Beautification and Professional modes.

Design & Display

Both phones have distinctive looks, but the Mi 6 looks more polished and flagship-like. The Mi 6 features a four-sided curved glass and a stainless steel that adds a premium touch. Overall, the Mi 6 looks like a classy device with looks you'll get only in high-priced smartphones. There's a 5.15-inch display with Full HD resolution that is pretty standard.

Moving on, the Moto G5S Plus packs a complete metal unibody design with a circular housing for the rear dual camera at the back, which makes it look a lot like its flagship counterparts. The display measures 5.5 inches and has a Full HD resolution like the Mi 6. The phone's display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

Performance

What good is it if you have a great camera, good design but not enough power to back it up? It matters what lies underneath, so here's a look at that.

Xiaomi Mi 6 is powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 835 chipset paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. There's also a 6GB RAM variant that comes with 128GB storage and it is priced at a higher slab. On the other hand, Moto G5S Plus is powered by a Snapdragon 625 chipset with 3GB/4GB RAM options and 32GB/64GB storage models. There's a microSD card slot in the Motorola phone, something missing from the Mi 6.

Both phones have dual SIM card support, fingerprint scanner with other standard connectivity options. But the winner is clearly the Mi 6 here with its better chipset and RAM.

Battery

There's a 3,000mAh battery with TurboPower charge technology in Moto G5S Plus, which gives up to 6 hours of use with 15 minutes charging. The company claims a full charge can easily last a full day.

Xiaomi Mi 6 has a slightly bigger 3350mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 technology. There's a USB Type-C port for faster data transfers and easy plug-ins.

Price and availability

Xiaomi Mi 6 base model is priced at 2,499 yuan (about $360 or Rs. 23,410), which is close to Moto G5S Plus. The Motorola smartphone was launched with EUR 299 price tag, which roughly translates to $354 in the U.S. and Rs. 22,579 in India. Both phones have one thing in common – they're not available in India. But when they arrive, there will be a stiff face-off between the two.

Motorola said that the Moto G5S Plus will arrive in various markets this month and in the U.S. this fall. The company did not mention India in its release notes. Xiaomi has denied sharing any launch information of the Mi 6 in India even though it has been several months since its international release.