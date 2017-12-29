As the year draws to a close, three 2017 smartphones -- including a bestselling device -- received permanent price cuts on the same day in India.

Moto G5S Plus, Oppo F3 and Vivo V7 will be available for discounted prices starting December 29.

Moto G5S Plus

The Moto G5S Plus is the upgraded version of the Moto G5 Plus with a bigger display and dual-camera setup. One of the bestselling mid-range smartphones in India, the G5S Plus was launched in August at Rs 15,999. But will now be available for Rs 1,000 less at Rs 14,999.

The Moto G5S Plus will be available at the revised price exclusively on Amazon.in and Moto Hub stores across the country.

Quick specs:

Display 5.5-inch FullHD (1080x1920 pixels) IPS display Processor Qualcomm Snapdargon 625 octa-core processor at 2.5GHz RAM 4GB Internal storage 64GB (expandable up to 128GB) Rear camera 13+13MP dual back camera with f/2.0, dual LED flash Front camera 8MP with dedicated selfie flash Battery 3000mAh non-removable OS Android 7.1 Nougat

Oppo F3:

The Oppo F3 (REVIEW) was launched back in May with an original price of Rs 19,990. But a few months later it received its first price cut of Rs 1,000 to be priced at Rs 18,990.

The selfie-centric smartphone with a 16MP + 8MP dual-front camera will now be available at Rs 16,990, after a Rs 2,000 price cut.

The new price is applicable starting December 29, and offline retailers have already been notified of the revision. However, the phone is still listed for Rs 18,990 on Flipkart and Amazon.

Quick specs:

Display 5.5-inch full HD (1080x1920 pixels) In-Cell IPS display Processor 1.5GHz MediaTek MT6750T octa-core processor RAM 4GB Storage 64GB (expandable up to 128GB) Rear camera 13MP Front camera 16MP+8MP wide angle lens Battery 3200mAh non-removable OS ColorOS 3.0 based on Android Marshmallow

Vivo V7:

Vivo V7 has received its first-ever price cut in India barely a month after it was launched for Rs 18,990. The device which is a downgraded version of the Vivo V7 Plus is now available for Rs 16,990.

Like Oppo F3, Vivo V7 is also a selfie-centric smartphone housing a single 24MP front facing selfie camera with a dedicated "moonlight glow" selfie flash.

The Vivo V7 is now available at Rs 16,990 via both offline and online channels. The phone is available in Champagne Gold, Matte Black, and the recently-launched Energetic Blue colour variants.

The phone was initially online-exclusive to Flipkart when it was launched in November, but is now available with other e-commerce sites like Amazon and Paytm Mall.

Quick specs:

Display 5.7-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) FullView display with 18:9 aspect ratio Processor Snapdragon 450 octa-core at 1.8GHz RAM 4GB Storage 32GB Rear camera 16MP Front Camera 24MP Battery 3000mAh Li-ion non-removable OS Android 7.1 Nougat

Note: The prices for Oppo F3 Plus and Vivo V7+ remain unchanged.