Lenovo has already confirmed that it is going to launch the Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus at the upcoming MWC 2017 in Barcelona this month, but rumours have already revealed key details about the unannounced phones. Adding to that, a fresh leak shows the alleged design of the Moto G5 Plus in its full glory.

The live images of the Moto G5 Plus were shared on Weibo, giving an early look at the device even before its official launch. It looks like the Moto G5 Plus underwent massive changes compared to its predecessor. The rear panel has a metal casing with a circular camera module and the company's batwing logo at the center.

In another leak, the device's front panel showed that a physical home button will take its position just below the display, which is widely expected to house a fingerprint scanner. That pretty much concludes the overall design of the Moto G5 Plus.

But that's not it. Earlier reports have revealed that Motorola is going to bring sensible upgrades to the Moto G5 Plus. The device is said to have a 12MP rear-facing camera with "rapid focus", Sony IMX362 sensor, PDAF and f/1.7 aperture. The camera will support 4K recording in 30fps, which makes the device's camera quite capable for photographers.

If the rumours are to be believed, the Moto G5 Plus will come with a 5.5-inch Full HD display, slightly larger than the 5.2-inch display to be found in the Moto G5 with same resolution. Under the hood, it will pack a 2GHz octa-core Snapdragon 625 chipset, 4GB RAM, 32GB storage and a 3,000mAh battery with Turbo Power for fast charging.

The new Moto G5 series is expected to run Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box and some exclusive features like Moto Display, Moto Assist, and Moto Actions.