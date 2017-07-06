Motorola's smartphone portfolio in India is growing stronger by the day. Following the success of Moto G5, Moto G5 Plus, Moto C and Moto C Plus, the Lenovo-owned smartphone manufacturer is adding a new smartphone to the lineup. Moto E4 Plus is making its way to India in its full glory and new details about the phone have emerged ahead of the launch.

Motorola has confirmed Moto E4 Plus launch in India by sending out media invites for July 12. The Moto E4 Plus, along with Moto E4, was launched internationally last month, which has helped us map all the specifications of the upcoming budget phone.

While details of the Moto E4 Plus' pricing and availability in India remain unclear, Motorola just confirmed that the affordable smartphone will be available exclusively on Flipkart.

A massive 5000mAh battery requires an electrifying partnership!#MotoE4Plus on @Flipkart

Unveiling on 12/07 at 12 pmhttps://t.co/b7hNAgnk0P pic.twitter.com/YTnmGStgJl — Moto India (@Moto_IND) July 5, 2017

The handset was priced at $179.99 (roughly Rs. 11,600) in the US, so it's safe to assume that the Moto E4 Plus will be priced less than Rs. 15,000 in India.

As for the specifications, the Moto E4 Plus features a metallic body, a 5.5-inch HD display with 2.5D curved glass and water repellent nano-coating. The handset is powered by a MediaTek MTK6737M processor, 2GB of RAM and comes in 16GB and 32GB storage options.

While these features seem average, Moto E4 Plus' biggest highlight is the massive 5,000mAh battery, which is expected to last two days on a single charge.

Moto E4 Plus continues to impress with its camera. The rear side of the phone is equipped with a 13MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture, 1.12 µm microns, 78-degree lens, and LED flash, while the front side has a 5MP snapper with f/2.2 aperture, 1.4 µm microns, 74-degree lens and a dedicated LED flash.

Moto E4 Plus, like many phones in its price range, comes with a fingerprint scanner, dual microphones, two-in-one speaker at 84dB, and supports dual SIM with 4G VoLTE bands. Moto E4 Plus will be offered in Iron Grey and Fine Gold colours, and we'll know the official pricing next week.

Stay tuned for updates.