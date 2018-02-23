If you are planning to buy a Motorola smartphone then here are the deals which you must look at. Moto is conducting its Moto Days sale on Flipkart and offers three of its best smartphones with impressive discounts.

The special sale started on February 22 and will end on February 24. It offers discounts on Moto E4, Moto X4, and Moto Z2.

Motorola is offering Moto E4 Plus at a discounted price of Rs 9,499. The original price is Rs 9,999, and buyers can also receive Rs 2,000 extra on the exchange of an old phone.

Moto E4 Plus comes with a 5.5-inch HD IPS display and is powered by MediaTek MT6737 quad-core SoC clubbed with 3GB of RAM and 32GB onboard storage. The smartphone sports a 13-megapixel camera sensor on the rear along with auto-focus and a 5-megapixel camera on the front.

Moto X4 with 3GB RAM model which originally priced at Rs 20,999 is now available at a discounted price of Rs 18,999 and the 4GB variant is available for Rs 20,999, it was launched at Rs 22,999. The five percent extra discounts are also available for this phone.

The smartphone comes with 5.2-inch full HD display, powered by 2.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 octa-core SoC. The Moto X4 features a dual-camera setup on the rear panel of the handset with a combination of 12-megapixel and 8-megapixel camera sensors.

Moto Z2 Play also receives a big discount of Rs 5,000. It was launched at Rs 27,999 and now, it's available at Rs 22,999.

Moto Z2 Play sports a 5.5-inch full HD Super AMOLED screen and is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 626 octa-core 2.2 GHz processor clubbed with 4GB of RAM along with 64GB of onboard storage. The phone is equipped with 12-megapixel camera on the rear and a 5-megapixel camera on the front.