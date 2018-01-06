Motorola recently announced a price cut on its top-selling midrange smartphone — the Moto G5s Plus. Now, the Lenovo-owned company has announced a similar price cut on its cheapest offering in India – the Moto C Plus.

Motorola India has announced flat Rs 1,000 off on the Moto C Plus, which will now be available at a discounted price of Rs 5,999. The price cut will be applicable on both Flipkart and Moto Hub stores across the country. However, the price cut available only for a limited period.

A new year calls for a chance to flaunt the #MotoCPlus! Grab ₹1000 off on @Flipkart or at Moto Hubs! https://t.co/8ufMdm6Ewr — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) January 3, 2018

Meanwhile, the Moto C Plus is already being offered at Rs 5,999 in the ongoing Flipkart 2018 Mobile Bonanza Sale, but the announcement confirms the device will be available for Rs 5,999 via the offline Moto Hub stores as well.

Additionally, Flipkart is offering an exchange offer where you can get up to Rs 5,500 on exchanging your old smartphone, which means you can get the phone for as low as Rs 499. However, the exchange discount depends on the value of the device being exchanged.

The online retailer is also offering an additional 5 percent off on purchasing the device with an Axis Bank Buzz credit card. Likewise, there is a partner offer to provide a 10 percent discount on the purchase of select fashion products through the online marketplace.

Launched at Rs 6,999 back in June last year, the Moto C Plus competes directly with Xiaomi Redmi 4, the reigning king of the budget smartphone segment.

The price cut makes the Moto C Plus a compelling value-for-money proposition if you are looking to buy a smartphone in the Rs 7000 price range.

Moto C Plus specifications

The Moto C Plus sports a 5-inch HD display with a resolution of 1280x720 pixels, and is powered by a 1.3GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737 processor. The device packs 2GB of RAM and comes with 16GB of internal storage, which can be expanded further via a microSD card up to 128GB.

The Moto device features an 8MP primary camera at its rear along with an LED flash and f/2.2 aperture, and a 2MP front-facing camera for selfies and video-calling.

The Moto C Plus packs a massive 4,000mAh battery, just like the Redmi 4, which should easily last a day or two of moderate usage.

The handset runs near-stock Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box and is available in three different colours: Fine Gold, Pearl White and Starry Black.