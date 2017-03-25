Mother's Day is celebrated annually across the globe to respect and honour motherhood and maternal bonds. Even celebrity mothers, including Jennifer Lopez and Angelina Jolie, enjoy spending time with their little ones.

Many of entertainers, such as Kim Kardashian West and Beyonce, have also opened up about how their life changed after giving birth to their children. While Blue Ivy'a mother stated that she felt completely different, Kanye West wife said, "It's the most rewarding feeling!"

Here are a few quotes from celebrities on motherhood:

Jennifer Lopez - Emme and Maximilian...I cant believe its 9 years ago today that God entrusted me with the biggest blessings of my life... he finally sent me my beautiful twins, my babies, my love and life in two lil human beings. I immediately felt bonded, protective, overwhelmed with emotion and like the luckiest woman on this earth. And Ive felt that way everyday since.

Angelina Jolie - The center of my life is my kids. I woke up at 3 in the morning with four kids with jet lag and two babies. I put myself together for a few hours and go out. And then I go home. This is my job.

Gwyneth Paltrow - It's challenging, rewarding and very emotional. It's like going through childhood again, but standing next to the people that you love more than you've ever loved anybody in the world and helping them bear their heartaches and mistakes and triumphs.

Kim Kardashian West - I love being a mom! It's the most rewarding feeling! I really love every phase! Just the way my daughter laughs with me, all of the small things in life you appreciate!

Beyonce - The best thing about having a daughter is having a true legacy. The word 'love' means something completely different now. I have never felt so connected, never felt like I had such a purpose on this earth.