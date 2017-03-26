David Beckham paid a heartfelt tribute to "amazing" wife Victoria Beckham and mother Sandra Georgina West on Mother's Day in the UK. In an emotional message, the former footballer called his wife and mother "amazing mums."

David shared a sweet family photo with his wife and children Brooklyn, 18, Romeo, 14, Cruz, 12, and five-year-old daughter Harper. Along with the photo, he wrote a heartfelt message dedicated to Victoria.

"Happy mama's day to another amazing mummy ... Someone that has raised these beautiful little ones to be the most precious, special and loved children ... A woman that has drive, passion, intelligence and love for her children what gets any better than that?? Thank you for giving me the most beautiful gift @victoriabeckham (To all the mums have an amazing day)," he wished Victoria and all the mothers.

He also paid tribute to his mother and shared a cute collage of photos showing them together over the years. "Happy Mother's Day to the most amazing mum... You deserve a day of love and looking after every single day but today is your day so don't resist the love that will be coming your way because normally you make it about everyone else except you. Thank you for being that person that has always been here for me no matter what... Happy Mother's Day mum x p.s I secretly love when you comment on my posts @sandra_beckham49," he wrote along with the photo.

The Beckham's were not the only ones celebrating Mother's Day in the UK. Earlier, singer Cheryl Cole announced that she is a proud mother of a baby boy to celebrate Mother's Day. Other celebrities who took to social media to express their love on the day includes Gaz Beadle, Scarlett Moffatt and Helen Flanagan.