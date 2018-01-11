The highest number of rumoured UFO sightings in the US over the last two years took place in a Manhattan borough, according to data from the National UFO Reporting Centre (NUFORC).

The UFOs said to have been spotted were cigar-shaped or round orange orbs. Also, a shocking report was made to the Washington-based group of an unknown creature being teleported into the backyard of a New Yorker.

Another person from Manhattan claimed a close encounter with a UFO outside a gym's window.

"It was rotating like a drill as it was also moving off axis and in a line towards the east," the person was quoted by the New York Post as saying.

"As it rotated, you would be able to see four lights that would only be on one side and seen after it fully rotated. It has to be hundreds of feet long. Then after it appeared, four other smaller craft appeared that were to me saucer or spherical that blipped in and out," the individual added.

Since 2016, 27 sightings have been reported in Manhattan, while 24 sightings of radiant, round lights and mysterious fireballs have been reported in Brooklyn.

People from Queens reported 20 baffling instances out of which the one that apparently took place in June was the most striking one.

"[A] group of about seven UFOs, with a leader to the side, and a cluster to its north," a spectator claimed.

Other boroughs of New York City, where mysterious UFO sightings were reported from, included Bronx and Staten Island — eight and six times, respectively.

"Surprised a UFO that was hovering silently above me, then it shot away [sic]," a person from Staten Island stated last January.

NUFORC director Peter B Davenport is confident regarding the truth being out there.

"Do I believe in UFOs? I absolutely believe . . . I believe what the data says," Davenport, who reported a UFO on May 3 last year, claimed.

"Read the cases and you come to the realization that these objects we've been calling UFOs for 70 years are being seen across the country and around the world on a daily basis," Davenport was quoted by New York Post as saying.

Unidentified lights are commonly reported at NUFORC.

Davenport revealed that since May 2012 "we started seeing a type of report of clusters of red, orange, amber, yellow or gold lights."

He explained that good and reliable photos of UFOs are scarce as people get just a few seconds to capture the objects moving at high speed.

NUFORC has catalogued more than 128,000 mysterious sightings across the world since 1974. A total of 13,033 sightings took place in the US, in California. New York reported a total of 4,500 cases.