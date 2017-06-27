The list of the Time's 50 Most Desirable Men 2016 has been released recently and India has voted Mr World Rohit Khandelwal as their number one choice. Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh, Sidharth Malhotra and other celebrities are under top 10.

Rohit Khandelwal became the sensation last year when the hunk bagged the Mr World title and became the first Indian — in fact, first Asian — to win the trophy. The top 10 also includes Punjabi actor Diljit Dosanjh, Pakistani actor Fawad Khan and Indian cricketer Virat Kohli.

Please take a note that these celebs are chosen according to the work they've done and honours they've received in 2016. Diljit became a popular face in India with his Bollywood debut Udta Punjab, while Fawad was everyone's favourite till he decided to go back to his country.

The top 50 Most Desirable Men 2016 list also includes several South industry actors like Mahesh Babu, Dulquer Salmaan, Dhanush and Prabhas. Interestingly, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are not on the list, while Saif Ali Khan bags the 36th position.

Here is the entire list of the Times 50 Most Desirable Men 2016: