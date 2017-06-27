Shahid Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Hrithik Roshan and Sidharth Malhotra
The list of the Time's 50 Most Desirable Men 2016 has been released recently and India has voted Mr World Rohit Khandelwal as their number one choice. Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh, Sidharth Malhotra and other celebrities are under top 10.

Rohit Khandelwal became the sensation last year when the hunk bagged the Mr World title and became the first Indian — in fact, first Asian — to win the trophy. The top 10 also includes Punjabi actor Diljit Dosanjh, Pakistani actor Fawad Khan and Indian cricketer Virat Kohli.

Please take a note that these celebs are chosen according to the work they've done and honours they've received in 2016. Diljit became a popular face in India with his Bollywood debut Udta Punjab, while Fawad was everyone's favourite till he decided to go back to his country.

The top 50 Most Desirable Men 2016 list also includes several South industry actors like Mahesh Babu, Dulquer Salmaan, Dhanush and Prabhas. Interestingly, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are not on the list, while Saif Ali Khan bags the 36th position.

Mr World 2016 Rohit Khandelwal
Here is the entire list of the Times 50 Most Desirable Men 2016:

Rank Name Rank Name Rank Name
1 Rohit Khandelwal 18 MS Dhoni 35 Nitin Chauhaan
2 Virat Kohli 19 Farhan Akhtar 36 Saif Ali Khan
3 Hrithik Roshan 20 Randeep Hooda 37 Harshvardhan Kapoor
4 Ranveer Singh 21 Arjun Rampal 38 Viren Sushil Barman
5 Fawad Khan 22 Prabhas 39 Rouhallah Gazi
6 Sidharth Malhotra 23 Tiger Shroff 40 Tahir Raj Bhasin
7 Mahesh Babu 24 Rana Daggubati 41 Vivian D'Sena
8 Jitesh Thakur 25 Vidyut Jammwal 42 Altamash Faraz
9 Diljit Dosanjh 26 Dhanush 43 Sudeep
10 Shahid Kapoor 27 Armaan Ralhan 44 Abrar Zahoor
11 Vishnuraj S Menon 28 Nivin Pauly 45 Rahul Rajasekharan
12 Ranbir Kapoor 29 Sooraj Pancholi 46 Freddy Daruwalla
13 Varun Dhawan 30 Gautam Rode 47 Abhay Deol
14 Dulquer Salmaan 31 Arjun Kanungo 48 Arjun Kapoor
15 Aditya Roy Kapur 32 Harshvardhan Rane 49 Aditya Seal
16 John Abraham 33 Ali Zafar 50 Jeet
17 Sushant Singh Rajput 34 Kartik Aaryan
