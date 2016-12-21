Bollywood came up with some extremely good movies in 2016, but the makers of some of them had to compromise on some scenes due to the censor board.

Censor Board of Film Certification made headlines this year a number of times for chopping out scenes from movies that irked the makers. A number of Hindi movies were heavily censored, causing much controversy.

CBFC and its chairperson Pahlaj Nihalani were slammed by some filmmakers and fans for allegedly censoring scenes without proper justification. Here is a compilation of Bollywood movies that were highly censored by the board in 2016.

1) Udta Punjab: While Abhishek Chaubey's directorial Udta Punjab was one of the most critically acclaimed Hindi movies of 2016, it was also the film with the highest number of recommended cuts. CBFC had first asked the makers to make as many as 94 cuts in the film. However, the movie was passed with just one cut and A certificate after the makers knocked the doors of the high court.

2) Aligarh: Directed by Hansal Mehta, this movie was based on homosexuality. The movie was given A certificate, but still went through a number of censorship. Around eight changes were made in the film, including in the visuals and dialogues that irked the director to great extent.

3) Wazir: This film reportedly had a steamy love-making scene between Farhan Akhtar and Aditi Rao Hydari that was later deleted by the makers. It was reported that the makers of the movie did not any conflict with the CBFC and thus they voluntarily chopped off the scene. However, Farhan later denied the buzz saying that there was no such scene at the first place.

4) Housefull 3: This multi-starrer comedy film was passed by the board with U/A certificate after five major cuts. The CBFC made five verbal cuts in the film after it found those words to be abusive.

5) Raman Raghav 2.0: It was a crime movie, based on a real-life serial killer. Although it was expected to go through massive censorship, it was passed with six cuts and was given A certificate.

6) Ae Dil Hai Mushkil: The multi-starrer romantic drama reportedly went through much censorship as a kissing scene of Anushka Sharma was halved, steamy scenes between Ranbir Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were also chopped, apart from deletion of some dialogues.