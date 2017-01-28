Looking back at 2016, flagship smartphone segment was dull and disappointing. All the popular OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturer) released flagships like in the past but no game-changing devices were released except Google Pixel which took the market by storm with impressive specifications, especially its camera.

Will 2017 be any different? Nothing is confirmed at the moment but going by the reports, it appears like this year will see some good handsets with noticeable upgrades hitting the stores. Gadget lovers, especially Samsung fans will expect big from the company's premium devices after the debacle of its ambitious project – the Galaxy Note 7.

[READ: Should you wait for Samsung Galaxy S8 or buy Galaxy S7?]

Here are some of the most-anticipated smartphones of 2017:

Samsung Galaxy S8

All eyes are on the device after the failure of the Galaxy Note 7. The South Korean technology giant will not only look up to the handset to bring in revenue but also regain its reputation. It is expected to have a significant feature upgrade over its predecessors and may come with some unique feature, including artificial intelligence (AI) assistant service.

Expected to be unveiled by March end before releasing in April, the Galaxy S8 may come in two variants – one with a 5.1-inch curved Super AMOLED screen with 2K resolution, and the other with a 5.5-inch display and 4K screen resolution (806 ppi pixel density). The device is expected to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, a 12MP S5K2L2 sensor, a 13MP sensor main camera made by Sony, an 8MP front-snapper with autofocus, a 256GB internal memory, and a 6GB RAM.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8

There were speculations doing the rounds that Samsung might kill the Note series all together, but the company has hinted the continuation of the Note family despite the failure of the Galaxy Note 7 that had to be discontinued and recalled following a faulty battery that caused fire. Now, all eyes will be on the upcoming Galaxy Note 8. Details of the device is not known yet but it should be similar to the Galaxy S8 edge in terms of features but with a bigger display.

Apple's iPhone 8

Apple's 2016 flagship iPhone 7 is one of the best smartphones currently available in the market but there is nothing to boast except feature upgrades that is in expected lines. According to reports, the upcoming flagship dubbed as the iPhone 8 will be a game-changer for the Cupertino-based company. It is expected to feature a wireless charger besides other upgrades. It may see the light of the day in the third quarter of this year.

HTC 11

HTC 11, successor of the HTC 10, is one of the most-anticipated smartphones of this year. It is expected to be unveiled at the upcoming Mobile World Congress 2017 (MWC 2017) in Barcelona which will kick off on February 27 and feature a 5.5-inch display with 1,440x2,560 resolution, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor, a 256GB internal memory, 6B RAM, and a 3,700mAh battery.

Other devices that gadget lovers will look forward to this year are successors of Google Pixel and Pixel XL, Samsung Galaxy X, Xiaomi Mi6, LG G6, and OnePlus 4.