Here are a few stories from International Business Times India to start your day with:

1. Sabarimala temple stampede injures at least 31; 12 of them critical

At least 31 people were injured in a stampede at the Sabarimala Temple during the annual Manadalam festival on Sunday evening around 6:40 pm. Twelve out of the 31 are said to be critical. Read more...

2. Germany truck attack: Attacker Amri's nephew, two others arrested by Tunisian security forces

The nephew of the Berlin market attacker Anis Amri, along with two other suspects, was arrested by the Tunisian security forces on Saturday in connection with the lorry attack that claimed the lives of 12 people and wounded 49. Read more...

3. Digital Economy: Aadhaar Pay mobile service goes live in India on December 25; here's how to transact without hard cash

In a bid to encourage a less-cash economy in the country, the Indian government is slated to release Aadhar Pay, a mobile app for merchants on December 25. Read more...

4. Manchester United vs Sunderland team news, predicted starting XI, lineups and injuries of Boxing Day match

David Moyes will have to do without Jan Kirschhoff for the game against Manchester United on Boxing Day and a few months after that, with the midfielder undergoing knee surgery following a serious injury. Jose Mourinho, though, has very little injury worries going into the Premier League match at Old Trafford, with Eric Bailly and Henrikh Mkhitaryan set for a return. Read more...

5. George Michael dead: Wham star dies 'peacefully' at 53

British pop singer George Michael, who shot to fame in the 1980s with Wham! and continued as a solo artist, died on Sunday at his home in England. He was 53. Read more...