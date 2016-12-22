Here is a list of stories from International Business Times India to start your day with.

1. Lt Gen Praveen Bakshi meets Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar, Army Chief Dalbir Singh

Eastern Army Commander Lieutenant General Praveen Bakshi, the senior-most officer who was superseded with the appointment of Lt Gen Bipin Rawat as the new army chief, met Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar on Wednesday. The meeting took place amid speculations that Lt Gen Bakshi could resign from the army. Read more...

2. US President Barack Obama bans oil and gas drilling in most of Arctic and Atlantic oceans

The United States President Barack Obama has banned new oil and gas drilling projects in most of the waters owned by the US in Arctic and Atlantic oceans. The move is seen as a last attempt to secure environmental protections for the region before US president-elect Donald Trump takes the American top job. Read more...

3. Acer SPIN 7 price in India revealed: Top features of the ultra-sleek convertible notebook you need to know

Acer unveiled its latest high-end convertible notebook, SPIN 7, in India on Wednesday, bringing consumers a new choice of a premium PC experience on-the-go. The machine is designed to be carried around with ease and its long battery back-up ensures travellers are never left out in the dry. Read more...

4. Shahid Afridi wants to call Narendra Modi for swift justice of Assam cricketer

Veteran Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi wants swift justice for an Indian national arrested in Assam for reportedly wearing a Pakistan team jersey with Afridi's name on it. The 36-year-old, one of the best all-rounders of his generation, has mentioned that he is now mulling calling Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to release the youth from police custody. Read more...

5. Dangal box office prediction: Will Aamir Khan-starrer break Salman Khan's Sultan record?

Aamir Khan, who didn't have a release last year, is set to entertain with his much awaited flick, Dangal. The film is expected to have a good opening at the Indian box office on December 23, but one can't say whether it will break the record of Salman Khan's Sultan or not. Read more...