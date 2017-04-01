Japanese motorcycle maker Yamaha will launch new and more powerful YZF-R15 in Indonesia in April. The model has been developed for ASEAN markets and hence India launch can be expected soon.

India Yamaha Motor sells current YZF-R15 with Version 2.0 suffix. The new version is expected to be named YZF-R15 Version 3.0 in the country.

The highlight of the new R15 is the all new 155.1 cc single cylinder, liquid-cooled, 4 stroke SOHC engine with fuel injection in place of the 149cc mill. It develops 19.7bhp of power 10,000rpm and the peak torque is 14.7Nm at 8500rpm mated to six-speed transmission. Yamaha claims the new engine with a three percent increase in capacity has achieved an 18.3 percent increase in output and a 4.7 percent improvement in fuel efficiency over the current model. This makes the new Yamaha bike as one of the powerful 150cc bike in the world.

New additions are not restricted to the powertrain. Yamaha has given a comprehensive maker over to the new R15 in terms of design and parts. The new R15 features an aggressive and edgy design over the current version. The headlamps cluster incorporates split full LED headlights separated by an air intake. The fairing and the fuel tank are also more edgy, giving the bike an improved athletic stance.

The new features in the R15 include slipper clutch, fully digital instrument cluster, upside down forks up front and mono suspension at the rear. Braking is taken care of by 282mm disc up front and 240mm disc at the rear. The new version of R15 is expected to cost more than the newly launched FZ25, which is priced at Rs 1.19 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi.