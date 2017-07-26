redi-Go, the entry-level hatchback of Datsun, now gets a more powerful version in India with the launch of the 1.0 litre variant of the model. Datsun, the low-cost brand of Nissan launched the new redi-GO 1.0L on Wednesday, July 26. The new redi-GO 1.0L has been priced at Rs 3.57.lakh (ex-showroom).

Powering the new Datsun redi-GO 1.0L is the same 999 cc three-cylinder, petrol engine that does duty on the Renault Kwid 1.0L. This engine is tuned to churn out 67bhp of power at 5500rpm and 91Nm of torque at 4250rpm, mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. The redi-GO is also offered in the country with a 799 cc three-cylinder petrol motor that churns out 53 bhp and a peak torque of 72Nm that is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. The small car also claims to retain a fuel efficiency of 25.17kmpl. The new variant of the small car also claims to have a fuel efficiency of 25.17kmpl.

The redi-GO 1.0L is just the same as the current redi-GO in the market in terms of style and features, except for the 1.0 emblem at the rear. Inside, the redi-GO 1.0L gets all-black interior with silver finish on the AC vent and horn-pads.

The redi-GO 1.0L is pitted against Renault Kwid 1.0L and Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 in India. Although the Kwid and Alto K10 get the AMT (Automated Manual Transmission) options, the new redi-GO misses out on that.

The bookings for the redi-GO are already underway in the country for a down-payment of Rs 10,000 and the deliveries are expected to commence soon. The redi-GO 1.0L is offered only in two variants of the model and is available in five colour options—Ruby, Silver, Lime, Grey and White.