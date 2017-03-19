The Alien series remains one of the best Sci-fi horror movies ever made. While the upcoming Alien: Covenant movie is a few months away from its release, Sir Ridley Scott has just dropped a huge hint for a future film of the franchise.

Following the screening of Covenant in SXSW, Scott seemed to confirm that the film might get more sequels and one of those will be titled as Alien: Awakening.

In an interview with Fandango, Scott told: "There will be another one before we kind of literally and logically, clockwise, back into the rear back head of [the original] Alien. It will go Prometheus, Awakening, Covenant," he continued, appearing to confirm that it'll be either a Prometheus sequel or Covenant prequel.

Dropping more hints about the sequels, he said, "If this is successful, and then the next one, and then there will definitely be three more."

So how Alien: Covenant would be different from Prometheus?

In response, Ridley Scott explained: "In it, we raise some very interesting questions about the position and possibility of AI against human condition, and it crosses into the zone of apartheid -- kind of like how Roy Batty was treated like a second-class citizen [in Blade Runner]. And so is David (Michael Fassbender).

The knee-jerk was to create a second-class citizen, even if he is superior to everyone. So the natural thing to do at the end of Prometheus was to send them off together, because when you think you've got it, you've got to keep the characters alive, as opposed to killing them. And [Covenant] starts to answer the who and why."

Hence, the Prometheus Trilogy will include Covenant and Awakening, with a new trilogy taking place between it and the original Alien film.

The film features Danny McBride, Billy Crudup, Demián Bichir, Michael Fassbender, and Katherine Waterston. Alien: Covenant premieres on May 19.