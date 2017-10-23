A video of a monkey being shaved by a man has caused outrage among animal rights supporters. The video shows the monkey wearing slipper and red pyjamas and sporting a crew-cut look.

The animal, which looks like a human, is seen going through another transformation in the video as it gets shaved by its captor. In fact, the monkey even tilts its head back and sideways, suggesting that it is used to such act.

The video was shared on YouTube in May this year, but it has garnered thousands of views on the social media platform only recently. The video, believed to have been shot in Indonesia, has not gone down well with animal rights supporters, Daily Mail reported.

"They don't make good pets, they are expensive and dangerous," one commented.

"A lot of people modify them by having the teeth removed and I have seen where they get the tips of the fingers altered so the nails don't grow. It's cruel. Very, very cruel," another said.

However, several YouTube users commented saying that the monkey loves being pampered.

"He loves it. These little macaques love being pampered," a user wrote.

"Yo he even points to a spot where the dude missed," another said.

"I've heard monkeys were into grooming but I never imagined this," a user commented on Facebook.

Watch the video below. [WARNING: The video has content that may be disturbing to some viewers]

Man slaps monkey

In another disturbing video recorded earlier this year, a man is seen slapping a monkey after luring it with food. The video, which was shot at Mandore Gardens in India's Jodhpur city in January 2017, garnered criticism from animal lovers.

"This video shows a sad and shocking case of cruelty. The footage is both brutal and totally mindless. Sadly cruelty like this still occurs but it is important to spread the message that this sort of behaviour is unacceptable and barbaric," Kieran Harkin, Head of International Animal Campaigns, Four Paws, told Mail Online.