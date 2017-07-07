This week's two new releases - Mom and Guest Iin London (GIL) have opened to an average response at the domestic box office, but the Sridevi starrer has an edge over Paresh Rawal's movie.

Mom marks the comeback of actress Sridevi five years after the release of English Vinglish, which was a hit at the box office. Its promos had generated a lot of curiosity about the movie. When compared to this flick, Paresh Rawal's Guest Iin London lacked hype, promotion and screen count. Trade experts predict Mom would easily pip Guest Iin London at the box office.

Mom, which had decent advance bookings, received an average response with its occupancy ranging from 20 to 30 percent in the morning show. The footfalls increased in the show followed. The film has received a positive response from the audience and the word of mouth is expected to take its business upwards in the afternoon and evening shows.

On the other hand, Guest Iin London had poor advance bookings and opened to a lukewarm response on the morning show. The Paresh Rawal, Kartik Aryan and Kriti Kharbanda starrer registered an average of 10 percent occupancy in the first show. The word of mouth is expected to boost its business in the afternoon and evening shows.

The Sridevi, Akshaye Khanna and Sajal Ali starrer was released in ‪1,260 sceens in Hindi 90 screens in ‪Telugu, ‪Tamil and ‪Malayalam. As per early trends, Mom is likely to collect Rs 8 crore nett at the Indian box office on the first day. However, Guest Iin London has a limited screen count and it is likely to collect over Rs 2 crore on opening day.