Even as Sridevi's Mom is set to open in theatres on Friday, July 7, the suspense thriller has garnered overwhelming reviews from Bollywood critics.

Also featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Akshaye Khanna in key roles, the film has been creating a massive buzz. Mom is about a mother and her relationship with her step-daughter. Sridevi plays the role of a mother Devki, while the role of her daughter is essayed by Sajal Ali.

Although Mom marks Sridevi's 300th film, it is Sajal, who is breaking the Internet. Talking about her first experience shooting with Sridevi, the actress had told Dawn.com: "My first scene was with Sridevi ma'am, and before we shot for that, I was very scared, frightened, but after we were done with it, I asked her how it went. And she smiled and gave me thumbs up, that was such a warm moment. She made me feel very comfortable and relaxed."

As Sajal is set to make her Bollywood debut, here are a few lesser known facts about the young actress.

1) Sajal is a 23-year-old actress from Pakistan

2) She is a well-known face in Pakistani television industry

3) Some of the popular shows she has been part of are Nadaaniyaan, Gidh, Yaqeen, Yoon Hum Miley and Ishq For Sale

4) Her first Pakistani film was Zindagi Kitni Haseen Hay, which garnered her a lot of appreciation

5) Besides acting, Sajal is also popular for her style statement and often treats her fans by posting stunning pictures on Instagram.