Mom, starring Sridevi, is rumoured to have been leaked online within a day of its release. Many illegal sites have apparently made it available for online streaming or free download for users.

The pirated copy is said to be of average quality. However, it will still find hundreds of takers who would not mind watching the poor quality copy as it saves them from buying an expensive ticket at the movie theatre. Also, it gives them the advantage of watching a latest release in the comfort of their homes.

Although strict measures have been taken by the department of telecommunication of India and the film associations to curb such malpractices, pirated copies make their way to the Internet in some way or the other, probably because of the huge demand on Internet.

The makers of Mom can take comfort in the fact that many movie buffs would still like to watch the film on a 70mm screen to get the real experience instead of watching inferior versions on the Internet.

However, with the film falling victim to piracy, it is likely to affect its overall business at the box office. In the recent past, several movies, like Tubelight, Raabta, Dear Zindagi and even Baahubali 2, became available on the Internet, despite it being a punishable offence.

Meanwhile, Mom opened to a decent response at the domestic box office and collected a good figure on its first day. The positive reviews of the suspense thriller is expected to help escalate its business.