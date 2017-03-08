If you take a look at the I-League 2017 at the moment, what you will see is Aizawl FC topping the table over the likes of defending champions Bengaluru FC, Mohun Bagan and East Bengal. So open open is the contest this year.

However, Mohun Bagan still do have a chance of catching up with them as the former I-League champions have played three matches lesser than the current leaders. On Wednesday, the Mariners take on Mumbai FC in their 11th match of the I-League this season.

Sanjoy Sen's side, currently third in the table with 21 points, in comparison to Aizawl FC's 29 points from 13 matches, enter Tuesday's match on the back of a 2-1 defeat to Churchill Brothers -- their only defeat so far.

Therefore, the need for returning back to form soon is vital for the Kolkata football side, if they want to get back to the top of the standings by using those games in hand.

Sen has asked the club's defence to step up in the best way possible. "I have seen Mumbai's style and they might play for a point tomorrow," the Mohun Bagan coach said in the pre-match presser.

"Our lack of communication in the backline is a cause for worry. We need to rectify that. I have pointed it out categorically to my players."

A major absentee for the match for the hosts is Scottish striker Darryl Duffy, who is out with a groin injury, but the Indian duo Jeje Lalpekhlua and Balwant Singh are available to participate.

Mumbai FC, meanwhile, are rock bottom side, with nine points from 12 matches so far, so they need a win just as much as Bagan do.

Match info

Date: March 8

Time: 4:30 pm IST

Venue: Rabindra Sarobar Stadium, Kolkata

Where to watch live

India: TV - Ten 2.

Live streaming - I-League website.

Live score - Twitter.