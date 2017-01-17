Mohun Bagan will go into their third I-League 2017 game on Tuesday (january 17) with just one aim in mind -- continuing the winning streak. The former I-League champions will take on debutantes Minerva FC from Punjab in the upcoming game.

I-League Round 3 fixtures and complete schedule.

This is the third home-game on the trot for the Kolkata-based football giants. The match is scheduled to take place at the Rabindra Sarobar Stadium in South Kolkata.

While much is known about Mohun Bagan, Minerva FC has remained largely unknown. The side from Punjab, possibly the only big Indian football club coming up from the region after the legendary JCT went defunct, is captained by Manandeep Singh.

For now, the club from Punjab does not have any win. They had a goalless draw in their first game of the season against Chennai City FC, before losing 0-1 against Aizawl FC in the next game, thanks to an own goal.

Needless to say, Minerva FC need to pull up their socks now if they want to stay in the title race and make history like Bengaluru FC did in their first-ever season in I-League in 2013-14.

The acquisition of top Nigerian players Loveday Enyinnaya and Joel Sunday as well the legendary youth coach Colm Toal as the club's technical director indicates that the club is trying its best to make a mark on the national stage.

For Mohun Bagan, the onus lies on the shoulders of coach Sanjoy Sen and it will be interesting to see whether he gives Indian hotshot Jeje Lalpekhlua his first-ever start in the competition this season. The club's forward positions are seeing a strong competition with the likes of Balwant Singh and Darryl Duffy already around.

Sony Norde could also get his first start for Mohun Bagan in I-League 2017 in this game.

Schedule

Date: January 17

Time: 4:30 pm IST

Venue: Rabindra Sarobar Stadium, Kolkata

Where to watch live

India: TV - Ten 2.

Live streaming - Ten Sports.

Live score - Twitter.