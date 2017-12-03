The ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) 2017 might be bagging major headlines, with top clubs and bib names from both India and foreign nations featuring in the competition.

However, there are some massive clubs like East Bengal and Mohun Bagan that are not a part of the competition, but hold an integral place in the I-league.

Things cannot get any better for football fans in India, as the two historical clubs come face to face in yet another Kolkata Derby.

It is always one of the most-awaited fixtures for fans of both teams, who have witnessed some classic encounters over the decades, and one hopes that Sunday's clash at Salt Lake Stadium lives up to them.

Though Mohun Bagan and East Bengal are top favourites for the I-League title, they have not started the competition in a manner they would have liked.

Mohun Bagan drew against Minerva Punjab FC while East Bengal were held to a draw by Aizwal FC.

Both teams will take their game to the next level in this Kolkata derby. It is a match expected to be played in high tempo, with goals and entertainment written all over it. A small mistake here or there in such kind of matches could be the difference between a win and a loss.

East Bengal have always been a solid unit at the back, but they need to be consistent on Sunday. They took it easy against Aizwal during the latter stages of the game, and William Lalnunfela made them pay with a late brace.

Head coach Khaled Jamil might have been disappointed man, and the Kuwait man will look for a consistent display from his boys — especially from defenders — with Mohun Bagan having some big names up front.

Sony Norde is in the Green and Maroon brigade, and will look him to split open East Bengal's defence, which will be an interesting battle. The likes of Aser Dipanda and Ansumana Kromah will also be crucial in this I-League clash for Mohun Bagan.

Similarly, East Bengal will also need the likes of Katsumi Yusa and Willis Plaza to shine, but it is not going to be about a few players. All players need to shine to collect maximum points against their arch-rivals on Sunday.

Where to watch live

Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal game is scheduled for 2 pm IST. The game will be shown live in India on Star Sports 2/HD, with live-streaming option on Hotstar.