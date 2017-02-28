It's all even stevens as Mohun Bagan go into their second leg encounter of the AFC Cup 2017 playoff round against Club Valencia of Maldives at Rabindra Sarobar Stadium in South Kolkata.

Can the former I-League champions seal a berth in the group stages of AFC Cup 2017 alongside Bengaluru FC? That remains the big question for now.

Only a win via an aggregate result on Tuesday can turn things in favour for the Indian football giants. A defeat, well, will surely demoralise them in their ongoing smooth campaign this season -- both in the I-League and in the AFC Cup.

"Definitely we will start from zero. This is a must win situation for us," mentioned Sanjoy Sen in the pre-match presser. "We will try to win handsomely. What I have heard is that we could have won by a number of goals but it didn't happen last time around," he added.

Haitian hotshot Sony Norde has been pictured training ferociously ahead of the match. The winger has been donning an elevation mask during the training sessions and seems raring to go. Striker Darryl Duffy, defender Edu and captain Katsumi Yusa were also pictured taking part in the practice sessions ahead of the match.

Head to head record

Total matches: 6

Mohun Bagan won: 2

Valencia won: 2

Draw: 2

Match schedule

Date: February 28

Time: 4 pm IST

Venue: Rabindra Sarobar Stadium, Kolkata

Where to watch live

TV: None

Live streaming: xtra time youtube, sangbad pratidin website.

Live scores and updates: Twitter.