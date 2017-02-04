Everything is going good so far for Kolkata football giants Mohun Bagan. Sanjoy Sen's side have an undefeated record from five games in I-League 2017. They won their AFC Cup 2016 playoff match against Colombo FC in the midweek, and look quite confident at the moment.

However, the question remains if they can continue this consistency come Saturday, as they get set to host the dark horse of the I-League, Aizawl FC, in their round 7 fixture.

The match takes place at the Rabindra Sarobar Stadium in Kolkata.

Mohun Bagan and Aizawl FC are level on 13 points at the moment in the I-League table but it is the former I-League champions who stay second, behind East Bengal, owing to a better goal difference than Aizawl FC.

While the goals are coming aplenty and the defence too is playing its part with elan, the Mariners have one major worry this season: Injuries. A host of players for the home side are injured for Saturday's match. That includes Sony Norde, defenders Raju Gaikwad and Eduardo Perreira, winger Kean Lewis and striker Balwant Singh.

"This is the first team in Mohun Bagan history that we have injuries in so many positions besides the goalkeeper," Mohun Bagan coach Sanjoy Sen said at the pre-match press conference.

Can Khalid Jamil's Aizawl FC capitalise on this now? "We are ready for the match and we are not taking anything lightly," the coach said. "The team have settled down well and we're improving match by match. I give all the credit to the boys. They got less time and adapted very well."

Match schedule

Date: February 4

Time: 7pm IST

Venue: Rabindra Sarobar Stadium, Kolkata

Where to watch live

India: TV - Ten 2.

Live streaming - Ten Sports.

Live score - Twitter.