Kolkata giants Mohun Bagan failed to defend the I-League title last year as they lost out to Bengaluru FC. This time however, they can get the coveted Indian football trophy back to the mecca of Indian football with a good showing in I-League 2017.

Sanjoy Sen's side came in second in the premier club football league of the nation last time around and that has been a so-near-yet-so-far storyline. An incomplete journey that needs to be completed.

The challenge no doubt will be there but the Mariners have to sail through. East Bengal, Bengaluru FC will be the toughest contenders but the newcomers in Chennai City FC, Minerva FC and dark horses Aizawl FC can also pose a lot of trouble to Mohun Bagan.

All India Football Federation (AIFF) Player of the Year 2016 Jeje Lalpekhlua is back with Mohun Bagan and so are the terrific duo of Sony Norde and Yusa Katsumi. More or less, Sanjoy Sen has retained the core of the team from the last two seasons and that will definitely remain the key towards progression.

Mohun Bagan team 2017

Coach: Sanjoy Sen

Assistant coach: Shankarlal Chakraborty

Foreign players: Sony Norde (Haiti - winger), Yusa Katsumi (Japan - winger), Darryl Duffy (Scotland - forward), Eduardo Ferreira (Equatorial Guinea).

Indian players

Goalkeepers: Debjit Majumder, Shilton Paul, Sibinraj

Defenders: Anas, Kinshuk Debnath, Prabir Das, Pritam Kotal, Raju Gaekwad, Shouvik Ghosh, Subhashish Bose, Souvik Chakraborty

Midfielders: Bikramjeet Singh, Kean Lewis, Pankaj Moula, Pronay Haldar, Robinson Singh, Sarthak Golui, Sehnaj Singh, Raynier Fernandes

Strikers: Balwant Singh, Jeje, Azharuddin Mallick