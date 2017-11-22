Mohit Raina, who was last seen as Ashoka on the popular show Chakravatin Ashoka Samrat, will soon be seen in a biopic.

The hunk will essay the role of Baba Ramdev in his biopic that will be featured on Discovery's upcoming Hindi channel JEET in India, SpotboyE reported.

Anas Rashid of Diya Aur Baati Hum fame and Kavita Kaushik will make their silver screen debut together

Titled Swami Baba Ramdev: The Untold Story, the series will narrate Yoga guru Baba Ramdev's inspirational journey from a life of animosity to an international icon.

The series is being produced under the banner of Contiloe Productions, which had also produced Mohit's previous show. Besides Mouni Roy's boyfriend, Abhimanyu Singh and his wife Rupali will play key roles in the project.

Mohit has been sporting a rugged look with a beard in his recent photoshoots and this has left his fans awestruck.

Meanwhile, besides Ramdev's biopic, Saragarhi – India's Bravest Day, Gangs of Mumbai and Gabru: The Birth of Hip Hop are few of the shows that will be aired on the new channel.

On the personal front, a few months ago rumour had it that Mohit and his longtime girlfriend and popular actress Mouni had split. It was said that Mouni's success was the reason behind their breakup.

However, the two put an end to the breakup rumour when their picture from Diwali celebration went viral.

Mouni and Mohit had fallen in love on the sets of Devon Ke Dev... Mahadev show but the couple never confirmed about their relationship.