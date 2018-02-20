Sonam Kapoor and her beau Anand Ahuja are currently together in the UAE to attend the actress' cousin Mohit Marwah's wedding with long-time girlfriend Antara Motiwala. A video has also come up on social media where Sonam and her boyfriend are seen chilling on a beach.

A video shows clean-shaven Anand having some good time with his lady-love on the beach in the UAE. The video has been shared by none other than Sonam's brother Harshvardhan Kapoor as an Instagram story.

Although it is Mohit and Antara's big day, a lot is being speculated about Sonam and Anand's possible wedding in the near future too.

The love-birds have of late been quite open about their relationship as Sonam and Anand have been sharing a number of pictures and videos on social media. Watch the video below.

Sonam, who otherwise likes to keep her personal life very private, seems to have become comfortable about people talking about her affair, and this suggests that the duo may be planning to tie the knot soon.

Recently, another video from Mohit's sangeet ceremony had appeared on social media where Sonam's sister said something that sounded like she hinting at Sonam's possible wedding sometime soon. Though words from the video were not very clear. It will be interesting to see if any official announcement is made about Sonam and Anand's wedding at the event.

Meanwhile, stars from the Kapoor khandaan are all set to make the big wedding even bigger with their flamboyance. Some of the stars who have turned up for the event are Sridevi, Sonam, Khushi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Athiya Shetty, Karan Johar, Kiara Advani, Manish Malhotra, Sanjay Kapoor and others.

On the work front, Sonam was recently seen in Akshay Kumar-starrer Padman that also features Radhika Apte. While Padman has been having a decent run at the box office, Sonam will next be seen in Veere Di Wedding that has an ensemble cast of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania.