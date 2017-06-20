The makers of Vivegam have successfully sold the theatrical rights of Kerala to Mulakuppadam Films, the producer of Mohanlal's Puli Murugan. The deal was signed for an amount, which is said to be the highest for an Ajith film in the God's Own Country.

Reports say that a couple of distributors had shown interest in acquiring the theatrical rights of Vivegam. In the end, it was Mulakuppadam Films that won the bidding war to bag the project.

Meanwhile, the Surviva song, which was released on Monday, June 19, has been welcomed by the fans of Ajith with a big applause. It is a 3 min 42-second song composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Mali Manoj and Yogi B along with the music director himself have lent their voices to the track.

On the other hand, the makers have planned to release the tracks from Vivegam one after the other in the weeks to come. The album consists of seven tracks.

Vivegam, which was launched in August 2016, has been majorly shot in Europe. It is an international spy thriller and revolves around a crime that is a threat to the entire globe. Ajith will be seen as an investigating officer with Kajal Aggarwal playing his wife.

Akshara Haasan and Vivek Oberoi are in the key roles. The movie has Vetri's cinematography and Ruben's editing.

The movie was supposed to be released in April, but it has been delayed by a few months. It is most likely to release in August.