India and Israel signed seven agreements on Wednesday covering key sectors like space, agriculture and water conservation. Both the countries also decided to increase cooperation when it came to fighting terrorism to protect their strategic interests.

The agreements were signed after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held discussions with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu.

Both leaders issued a joint statement after the meeting wherein Netanyahu hailed the India-Israel relationship as a "marriage made in heaven" which is being implemented here on earth. "This is a deeply moving moment for me. We are making history," the Israeli PM said.

The following seven agreement ssigned between the two countries: A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India's Department of Science and Technology and Israel's National Technological Innovation Authority to set up the India-Israel Industrial R&D and Technological Innovation Fund (I4F).

An MoU between India's Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation and Israel's Ministry of National Infrastructure, Energy and Water Resources on National Campaign for Water Conservation in India

An MoU between the Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam of the Republic of India and Israel's Ministry of National Infrastructure, Energy and Water Resources on State Water Utility Reform in India

India-Israel Development Cooperation - Three Year Work Program in Agriculture 2018-2020

Plan of Cooperation Between the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the Israel Space Agency (ISA) regarding cooperation in Atomic clocks

An MoU between ISRO and the ISA regarding cooperation in GEO-LEO Optical Link

An MoU between ISRO and the ISA regarding cooperation in Electric Propulsion for small satellites

In a joint statement issued on Wednesday, both leaders agreed to cooperate to fight against "forces of terror that are undermining our peace and stability." PM Modi said that India, as well as Israel, have suffered first-hand violence and hatred spread by terror and called for increased cooperation to combat the growing menace.

PM Modi also thanked his Netanyahu for his kind words and the "exceptional" welcome that he received upon his arrival in Israel, the first time an Indian PM has visited the country. "I am honoured to be in Israel on this exceptional visit. Our belief in democratic values and economic progress has been a shared pursuit," the PM said.

On India and Israel signing three MoUs in the space sector, PM Modi said: "We are of one view that together our scientists and researchers would develop, build and implement mutually beneficial solutions in the field. Our decision to establish a bilateral Technology Innovation Fund worth USD 40 million for research in industrial development will help us in achieving this goal."

He added: "We regard thriving two-way trade and investment flows as the bedrock of a strong partnership. Prime Minister Netanyahu and I agreed on the need to do more in this direction. Businesses on both sides should take primary lead in such efforts," he said.

Two agreements were also signed to increase cooperation on water conservation and state water utility reform in India.

PM Modi said that Israel is one of the leading countries in the field of innovation, water and agricultural technology and "these are also among my priority areas in India's development." He added: "We agreed that efficiency of water and resource use; water conservation and its purification; productivity increases in agriculture are key areas in deepening our bilateral cooperation."

In the end, PM Modi invited Netanyahu and his family to India, an invitation that his Israeli counterpart accepted.

PM Modi also met Israeli President Reuven Rivlin and the Leader of Opposition of Knesset, Isaac Herzog, in Jerusalem.