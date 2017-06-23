After a long debate and suspense about the show's future, the Modern Family show-runners finally confirmed that the family comedy show will return for two new seasons.

While most of the original cast members are returning for the ninth season, there are new reports suggesting that new faces will make their way to the show. But it looks like Sofia Vergara is keen on getting another actor on board. The Colombian actress wants Simon Cowell on board.

While the show has seen some of the biggest names in the TV industry make a special appearance, the Gloria actress wants "sharp-tongued" Cowell to join the team in one of the episodes.

Talking to Britain's Metro newspaper, the actress revealed that the actor's cameo placed opposite Gloria would play a great episode as he would give Gloria a tough time in an argument.

"We have been blessed with some incredible guests, but if you are asking who my dream guest would be I would have to say Mr Simon Cowell," she told the newspaper.

"He is known for having one of the sharpest tongues in showbiz. Gloria is known for her sharp tongue. It could make for some funny TV - and maybe Mr Nasty would learn never to mess with Latin American women!" the Modern Family actress added.

There could be chances that Cowell could adhere to Vergara's request as he has done some memorable cameos on television. He featured in two of Simpsons episode, once playing himself and other as a brutally honest judge and has made his way into Family Guy several times.

It was pan out as one of the most memorable episodes if the show-runners manage to bring Cowell and Gloria into one screen.

The award-winning show will watch the cast reunite later this year as Modern Family season 9 is scheduled to premiere sometime in the fall.