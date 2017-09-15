When Belgian model Marisa Papen travelled to Egypt with photographer Jesse Walker, little did she think that her actions there would land her in jail.

A globetrotter, free-spirited and wild-hearted expressionist, Papen landed in the country to do her job – posing nude for the camera against breathtaking backgrounds.

But her "job" did not go down well with the Egyptian police, and the photographer-model duo was arrested and forced to spend the night in prison.

The police caught Papen and Walker during their act at a temple in Luxor, the Daily Mail reports.

The duo took the risk despite being completely aware about the cultural, political and religious differences between Egypt and the West, it is reported.

"It indeed was the first time I actually modelled naked in an Arabic country," Papen told Fox News. "And to be clear, we didn't want to offend anyone, our goal was to recreate the Ancient Egyptian World — the Pyramids and Karnak temple were built long before the Islam existed.

"Without being able to share words, I made it clear to Jesse that he had to delete the images if he saw the tiniest opportunity," she wrote on her website. Papen then told the police they did not take any photos and were simply "testing the light."

When they got caught, the photographer deleted all the photos taken at the venue. However, they later managed to retrieve the deleted photos.

"As soon as we would see them (the guards) I would delete the photos because I have software that retrieves data," Walker told an Australian media outlet nine.com.au.

The Sun reported that Papen and Walker were in Luxor to visit the temple of Karnak and shoot photos around the theme of dance. They were let off after being given a warning.

But this wasn't the first time they had landed in trouble for their antics. Before Luxor, the two were shooting in front of the famous pyramids when two securitymen approached them because the shoot was not authorised. They reportedly bribed them.

Papen is a renowned nude model among travel photographers. Belonging from Flanders region of Belgium, the model has travelled to at least 50 countries over the past two years. But she admits that the Luxon photoshoot was the riskiest she's ever done.

While things did not turn out in their favour in Egypt, there are many nude photo shoots Papen has been a part of that a breathtaking. You can check them out on Instagram.