The first set of winners for Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) 2017 was declared during the premiere in Vietnam. Popular K-Pop boy bands, SEVENTEEN and Wanna One, were among the winners.

Seventeen bagged Worldwide Favourite Artist awards. They thanked all their fans for their love and support during their acceptance speech.

The young Korean heartthrobs also said that it was a great opportunity for them to perform in front of many popular Asian artists.

Meanwhile, the 11-member music group Wanna One bagged Best Of Next Award at MAMA 2017 in Vietnam. They thanked all their supporters for encouraging them.

The group members also made a promise to all their followers worldwide that they will continue to work hard and come up with better performances.

Here is the list of other Asian artists who received awards during the premiere of MAMA 2017 at Vietnam: