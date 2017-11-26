The first set of winners for Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) 2017 was declared during the premiere in Vietnam. Popular K-Pop boy bands, SEVENTEEN and Wanna One, were among the winners.
Seventeen bagged Worldwide Favourite Artist awards. They thanked all their fans for their love and support during their acceptance speech.
The young Korean heartthrobs also said that it was a great opportunity for them to perform in front of many popular Asian artists.
#세븐틴 received Worldwide Favorite Artist 수상 on #2017MAMA in Vietnam! pic.twitter.com/yHXS3PX6J3— 세븐틴_호시 #박수 (@17sKSY) November 25, 2017
Meanwhile, the 11-member music group Wanna One bagged Best Of Next Award at MAMA 2017 in Vietnam. They thanked all their supporters for encouraging them.
The group members also made a promise to all their followers worldwide that they will continue to work hard and come up with better performances.
MAMA Award 2017 - The Best of Next#2017MAMA pic.twitter.com/K6TpQLXTou— Daniel. (@realdefdanl) November 25, 2017
Here is the list of other Asian artists who received awards during the premiere of MAMA 2017 at Vietnam:
- Best Asian Artist Indonesia - Agnez Mo
- Best Asian Artist Thailand - LuLa
- Vietnam Breakthrough Artist - Son Tung M-TP
- Best Asian Artist Singapore - Aisyah Aziz
- Best Asian Artist Vietnam - Toc Tien