The red-carpet arrivals of Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) 2017 premiere in Vietnam were filled with hot, sizzling and stunning looks of popular Asian artists, including Wanna One and SEVENTEEN.

While the Sixteen singer Samuel and 5urprise member Kang Tae Oh wore black and white tuxedo suits, Vietnamese singer Tóc Tiên donned a full-sleeve mini- dress.

Meanwhile, Singaporean artist Aisyah Aziz wore a single shouldered green colour outfit for her red carpet looks at MAMA 2017 and Indonesian singer Agnez Mo donned a red dress.

Singer Trinh Thang Binh looked perfect in his Tuxedo suit and Chi Dan managed to capture all the attention in a red and black outfit with matching accessories.

Check out the red carpet looks of MAMA 2017 below:

Seventeen

The members of popular K-Pop boy band Seventeen showcased different hair colours at the red carpet arrivals of MAMA 2017.

Wanna One

The 11-member music group walked the red carpet in matching outfits and each of the members showcased their new hair colours.

Samuel

The 15-year-old American singer, who is based in South Korea, wore a pair of silver earrings with his Tuxedo suit.

Kang Tae Oh

Popular South Korean singer and 5urprise member Kang Tae Oh opted a simple tuxedo suit for his red carpet look.

Tóc Tiên

Vietnamese singerTóc Tiên looked stunning in multi-coloured short dress with plunging neckline. She accompanied the outfit with matching earrings and a pair of black boots.

Aisyah Aziz

Singaporean artist Aisyah Aziz wore a floor-length gown with daring thigh-high slit. She paired the dress with a set of strappy heels.

Trinh Thang Binh

Singer Trinh Thang Binh kept his red carpet look simple at MAMA 2017 in Vietnam with a black-and-white suit.

Chi Dan

Singer Chi Dan wore a red and black outfit for the star-studded event. He paired it with a set of matching earrings, a chain and goggles.

Thu Minh

Vietnamese pop singer Thu Minh wore a semi-sheer outfit and accessorised it with a pair of matching earrings.

Angela Phuong Trinh

Popular Vietnamese actress Angela Phuong Trinh looked stunning in poor white floor-length gown.

Hoa Minzy, Duc Phuc and Erik

Popular Vietnamese singers Hoa Minzy, Duc Phuc and Erik at the red carpet arrivals of MAMA 2017.

Lula

Singer Lula wore a floral print full-sleeve dress and she accompanied the outfit with matching heels.

Diem My and Hua Vi Van

Popular Vietnamese actors Diem My and Hua Vi Van walked the red carpet in a black and white tuxedo suit and floor-length gown with plunging neckline.

Agnez Mo

Popular Indonesian singer Agnez Mo was loaded with accessories when she walked the red carpet of MAMA 2017. She accompanied her floor-length outfit with contrast coloured heels.