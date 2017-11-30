Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) 2017 has declared the winners in artists and performances category on Wednesday, November 29, at the Yokohama Arena in Japan.

While the former member of girl group I.O.I Chungha bagged Best Of Next award, the seven-member boy band under Starship Entertainment Monsta X was announced as the Best Concert Performer.

Meanwhile, the South Korean Chinese boy band EXO and the nine member girl group under JYP Entertainment Twice received two awards each at the biggest K-Pop music festival.

Twice was announced as the winners of Best Dance Performance Female Group and Qoo10 Song Of The Year sections. In the meantime, EXO received awards for Mwave Global Fans' Choice and Best Asian Style in Japan categories.

Check out the complete list of winners on the second day of MAMA 2017:

Qoo10 Song Of The Year – Twice for Signal

Mwave Global Fans' Choice – EXO

Best Male Artist – Zico

Best Dance Performance Male Group – Seventeen for Don't Wanna Cry

Best Of Next – Chungha

Best Dance Performance Female Group – Twice for Signal

Best Concert Performer – Monsta X

Discovery Of The Year – Nu'est W

Best New Female Artist – Pristin

Best New Male Artist – Wanna One

Best Asian Style in Japan – EXO CBX

Inspired Achievement – Akimoto Yasushi

The first set of winners for MAMA 2017 was announced during the premiere in Vietnam. The only two K-Pop boy bands to receive the awards on the day were Seventeen and Wanna One.