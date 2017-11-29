The red carpet arrivals of Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) 2017 in Japan featured the best looks of popular South Korean and Japanese celebrities, including Ruler: Master Of The Mask star Kim So Hyun and The Time Of Humans actress Fujii Mina.

While popular Japanese model Yano Shiho wore a red sleeveless floor-length gown, South Korean singer Chungha donned a pure-black dress on the second day of the annual award show. Meanwhile, 27-year-old Japanese actress Ishida Nicole opted for a white outfit for the event.

Other popular celebrities who gave fashion onlookers an opportunity to check out some of the best outfits to choose for parties and other major events are Twice, Pristin, Weki Meki, Lee Ho Jung and AKB48.

