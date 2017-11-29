The red carpet arrivals of Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) 2017 in Japan featured the best looks of popular South Korean and Japanese celebrities, including Ruler: Master Of The Mask star Kim So Hyun and The Time Of Humans actress Fujii Mina.
While popular Japanese model Yano Shiho wore a red sleeveless floor-length gown, South Korean singer Chungha donned a pure-black dress on the second day of the annual award show. Meanwhile, 27-year-old Japanese actress Ishida Nicole opted for a white outfit for the event.
Other popular celebrities who gave fashion onlookers an opportunity to check out some of
the best outfits to choose for parties and other major events are Twice, Pristin, Weki Meki, Lee Ho Jung and AKB48.
Check out the photos of the Korean and Japanese celebrities who stole the limelight with red carpet looks at MAMA 2017 in Japan:
Japanese mixed martial artist Yoshihiro Akiyama and model Yano Shiho at the Mnet Asian Music Awards 2017 in Japan. Twitter/MAMA
South Korean rapper Zico at the Mnet Asian Music Awards 2017 in Japan. Twitter/MAMA
The young Korean heartthrobs and members of K-Pop boy band Wanna One at the Mnet Asian Music Awards 2017 in Japan. Twitter/MAMA
Popular K-Pop girl group Twice at the Mnet Asian Music Awards 2017 in Japan. Twitter/MAMA
South Korean actor Sung Hoon at the Mnet Asian Music Awards 2017 in Japan. Twitter/MAMA
South Korean girl group Weki Meki at the Mnet Asian Music Awards 2017 in Japan. Twitter/MAMA
The members of popular K-Pop boy band Seventeen at the Mnet Asian Music Awards 2017 in Japan. Twitter/MAMA
South Korean singer and actor Seo Kang Jun at the Mnet Asian Music Awards 2017 in Japan. Twitter/MAMA
South Korean girl group Pristin at the Mnet Asian Music Awards 2017 in Japan. Twitter/MAMA
South Korean actor Park Bo Gum at the Mnet Asian Music Awards 2017 in Japan. Twitter/MAMA
South Korean boy band Nu'est W at the Mnet Asian Music Awards 2017 in Japan. Twitter/MAMA
The seven-member South Korean boy group Monsta X at the Mnet Asian Music Awards 2017 in Japan. Twitter/MAMA
South Korean actor Lim Ju Hwan at the Mnet Asian Music Awards 2017 in Japan. Twitter/MAMA
South Korean ice dancer Lee Ho Jung at the Mnet Asian Music Awards 2017 in Japan. Twitter/MAMA
South Korean singer and actress Kim So Hyun at the Mnet Asian Music Awards 2017 in Japan. Twitter/MAMA
Japanese actress Nicole Ishida at the Mnet Asian Music Awards 2017 in Japan. Twitter/MAMA
Japanese actor Ryuuji Harada at the Mnet Asian Awards 2017 in Japan. Twitter/MAMA
Japanese actress Fujii Mina at the Mnet Asian Music Awards 2017 in Japan. Twitter/MAMA
The nine-member South Korean girl group fromis_9 at the Mnet Asian Music Awards 2017 in Japan. Twitter/MAMA
EXO's first official sub-unit EXO-CBX at the Mnet Asian Music Awards 2017 in Japan. Twitter/MAMA
South Korean singer Chungha at the Mnet Asian Music Awards 2017 in Japan. Twitter/MAMA
Japanese idol girl group AKB48 at Mnet Asian Music Awards 2017 in Japan. Twitter/MAMA