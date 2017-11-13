Almost two weeks after its global rollout, Xiaomi's MIUI 9 has finally hit the Mi 5 and Mi 5s Plus on Monday.

The update for Xiaomi Mi 5, dubbed the MIUI V9.1.1.0 NAAMIEI, weighs 571 MB and it comes with many new features and performance enhancements.

Some of the key improvements include search for apps in the Dual apps settings and a switch for turning Battery saver automatically when the device is charged.

The update also includes a better folder cleaner, optimised system decryption speed and fixes for the language support issues with the camera app.

In addition, the home page is also completely redesigned while there are cards for holidays in Russia in the Calendar app. Some themes are also updated, and there are a few selected apps that now have animated icons in the default theme.

The MIUI 9 update for Xiaomi Mi 5s Plus, on the other hand, is quite heavier than the update for the Mi 5. Weighing 1.3 GB, the update is dubbed MIUI V9.1.1.0 NBGMIEI, and it has most of the new features that arrived to global Xiaomi Mi 5 devices.

Apart from the usual Nougat features, Xiaomi has incorporated its indigenously developed value-added features, such as Universal search, Smart assistance (to locate anything from apps to information) and two steps for all the vital information that require people to copy and paste the keyword and get information on that topic.

Other feature include the new Gallery app with image editing tools, filters, photo collage, separate Mi Drop cloud storage app, Do Not Disturb mode, App vault to secure all most-used applications in one folder, split screen (compatible with select applications only), new widget options, Home screen editing options and more.