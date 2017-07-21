Xiaomi may not be very prompt in seeding software update to its smartphones but unlike most OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) that don't provide firmware support to devices for more than two years, it is reportedly releasing the MIUI 9 based on Android 7.0 Nougat update to dozens of its handsets, including that are more than four years old.

The official MIUI English forum has released the list of Xiaomi devices that will receive Android 7.0 Nougat based MIUI 9 update, and it includes the Mi 2 and Mi 2S that were released in 2012 and 2013 respectively.

However, it may be noted that the MIUI 9 update mentioned on the website is China ROM.

According to the report, Android 7.0 Nougat based MIUI 9 update will first come to the current flagship Mi 6, which is released only in select markets, Redmi Note 4 and Redmi Note 4X followed by other popular handsets like Mi 5s Plus, Mi 5s, Mi 5c, Mi 5, Mi 4S, Mi 4c, Mi 4, Mi 3, Mi MIX, Mi Max 2, Mi Max, Mi Note 2, Mi Note, Mi Note Pro, Mi Pad 2, Mi Pad 1, Redmi Note 4X (MTK) and Redmi Note 4X (SD) among others.

Budget smartphones that will get the MIUI 9 update are Redmi Pro, Redmi 4X, Redmi 4A, Redmi 4, Redmi 4 Prime, Redmi 3S/Prime, Redmi 3, Redmi 2A, Redmi 2/Prime, Redmi 1S, Redmi 1, Redmi Note 3 (MTK), Redmi Note 3 (SD), Redmi Note 2 and Redmi Note.

The report by MIUI site went on to say that Xiaomi Mi 2 and Mi 2s will be last handsets to receive Android 7.0 Nougat update.