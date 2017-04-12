Director Srinu Vaitla's Telugu film Mister starring Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi and Hebah Patel, is set for grand worldwide release on April 14 and it is loaded with several factors to entertain viewers.

Triangular love story with a fresh approach

Mister is a travel movie set against the backdrop of a fresh love story. It is a triangular love story and what makes it different from the films in this genre is that it deals with three different stories running parallel. These stories are connected with comedy. The makers say that the movie is very high on emotional and entertainment quotient. The fresh treatment of a love story makes it a must watch movie.

Srinu Vaitla - Gopi Mohan combo

Srinu Vaitla and Gopi Mohan are among the most popular directors and scriptwriters in the Telugu film industry. The duo have churned out some super hit films like Dookudu, Baadshah, Dubai Seenu and Namo Venkatesa. The two are back together for Mister and their direction and scripting are going to be among the highlights of the film.

Varun Tej 's acting and his chemistry with Lavanya and Hebah

Varun Tej is one of the hottest hunks of Tollywood and he is known for choosing acting-oriented and meaningful scripts. The promos of Mister show that he has delivered a good performance, which is an attraction in the film. Lavanya Tripathi and Heebah Patel have played the female leads and their glamour and sparkling chemistry with Varun are the highlights of the movie.

Exotic locales and picturisation

Mister is probably the first Indian film to be shot in 11 different cities in Spain. The movie has also been canned in exotic locales of Switzerland and various places like Mangalore, Ooty, and Kerala in India. KV Guhan, who earlier worked on Jalsa, Dookudu, Baadshah and Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu, has handled the cinematography for the movie. Its promos show his brilliant picturisation and breath-taking locations will make the film a visual treat.

Songs and background score

Mickey J Mayer has composed music for Mister, which has 5 songs. The soundtracks have impressed the viewers and made them wait for the release of the movie. Its promos show that his background score will play a key role in the sentimental scenes.