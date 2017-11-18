In just a few hours, the globe will welcome the new Miss World 2017. After weeks of competition and challenges, the three hour Miss World 2017 pageant will declare the winner.

While the event is yet to begin, Wikipedia seems to have already declared the winner. According to their Miss World 2017 page, in the results section, Miss Indonesia Achintya Holte Nilsen has been declared the winner.

Interestingly, the Indonesian candidate has not been short-listed in the Top 40 as we write this story. She was a part of the top 8 contestants in the Multimedia contest and is one of the top 5 semi-finalists of the Beauty with a Purpose round.

Wikipedia page can be edited by anyone and you cannot trust the platform.

As of now, there are only 23 candidates declared in the top 40 spot. These include: Avril Marco from Argentina, Bangladesh's Jessia Islam, Colombia's Maria Daza, France's Aurore Kichenin, India's Manushi Chhillar, Philippines's Laura Lehmann and Ana Carolina Ugarte from Venezuela to name a few.

The Beauty with a Purpose round will see the Indonesian candidate compete with India's Manushi Chhillar, Philippines' Laura Lehmann, Vietnam's Đỗ Mỹ Linh and South African candidate Adè van Heerden for a fast track opportunity into the top 40 slot.

The live event is taking place in Sanya City Arena, China. Miss World 2017 is being telecast live on their website, their YouTube page and many channels in every country are bringing the live action from the Chinese venue. Check the broadcast list here:

You can also follow International Business Times India for Live Updates from the event.