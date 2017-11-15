The countdown to Miss World 2017 has begun. The world will see Miss World 2016 winner Miss Puerto Rico Stephanie Del Valle crown the next Miss World on November 18 in Sanya City Arena, China.

Although the main event will take place on Saturday, the organisers have been busy with the preliminary competitions to crown the Top Model, Talent and many other titles. The organisers have recently also announced the semi-finalists of the Beauty with a Purpose round and India has found a spot in the Top 20.

Miss India World contestant Manushi Chhillar will be competing with Philippines, South Africa, Brazil, Thailand, Nepal, Zimbabwe, Russia and France among many others to clinch the coveted title. The winner will be announced on the Miss World 2017 event day during the final telecast event and she will advance to the Top 40.

Recently, the Miss World 2017 also announced the winner of many other challenges which included Miss World 2017 Talent, Miss World 2017 Top Model and Miss World Sportswoman Final 2017.

So check out the list of winners and semi-finalists below:

Miss World 2017 top 20 Beauty with a Purpose semi-finalists:

Australia, Esma Voloder

British Virgin Islands, Helina Hewlett

Brazil, Gabrielle Vilela

Cook Islands, Alanna Smith

England, Stephanie Hill

FIji, Nanise Rainima

France, Aurore Kichenin

India, Manushi Chhillar

Indonesia, Achintya Nilsen

Mongolia, Enkhjin Tseveendash

Nepal, Nikita Chandak

New Zealand, Annie Evans

Philippines, Laura Lehmann

Russia, Polina Popova

Slovakia, Hanka Zavodna

South Africa, Ade Van Heerden

Tanzania, Julitha Kabete

Thailand, Phatlada Kullaphakthanaphat

Vietnam, My Linh Do

Zimbabwe, Chiedza Mhosva

Miss World 2017 Talent winner: Miss Malta Michela Galea. First time since 1969, a Maltese beauty queen will enter the Miss World semifinals.

Miss World 2017 Top Model winner: Miss Nigeria Ugochi Ihezue. Miss Indonesia was presented with the Best Dress Designer Award. She wore a Melta Tan designed dress.

Miss World Sportswoman Final 2017 winner: Miss Dominican Republic Aletxa Mueses. The sports challenge includes several activities such as swimming, dash run and sit-ups.