Miss World 2017 winner will be announced in just a few hours. But before the final winner will be announced, the beauty pageant will be announcing the winners of numerous sub categories.

Beauty with a Purpose is one among them. About 20 semi-finalists were announced earlier this week. Now, the beauty pageant has announced the finalists of the category. In no particular order, here are the five countries who have reached final round of Beauty with a Purpose.

The finalists feature:

Miss Philippines

Miss India

Miss Indonesia

Miss South Africa

Miss Vietnam

The winner will be announced during the show.