The grand finale of Miss World 2017 competition will begin in a few minutes in China. A total of 40 contestants, chosen by judges and viewers votes, will walk the ramp to compete for the crown.

The coronation night will begin at 7.30 pm local time and 5 pm IST/6:30 AM ET. The Miss World 2016, Miss Puerto Rico Stephanie Del Valle, will crown the new winner.

6:45 PM CST: Yu Wenxia, Stephanie Del Valle, Zhang Zilin arrive at the Sanya City Arena, China.

6:30 PM CST: The stage is set. Participants have had their final rehearsals and soon, the Miss World 2017 winner will be announced. Stay tuned to International Business Times India for all the live updates from Miss World 2017.

The stage is ready ? pic.twitter.com/zjN31HmJvc — Miss World (@MissWorldLtd) November 18, 2017

As of now, sub-category winners have been announced. Miss Sports was awarded to Dominican Republic's Aletxa Mueses, Nigeria's Ugochi Ihezue won the Top Model competition, Miss Talent was won by Malta's Michela Galea and Mongolian beauty Enkhjin Tseveendash won the multimedia competition.

Miss India contestant Manushi Chhillar has been performing well at the beauty pageant this year. She has found her way to the top 5 of Beauty with a Purpose competition and was placed second in the multimedia round. She was one among 20 participants shortlisted for the Top 40 round. Others short listed include Miss Philippines, Miss Mexico, Miss Indonesia and Miss France, to name a few.

To watch and support her or your favourite participant at the Miss World 2017, you can log on to the official YouTube page of Miss World. International Business Times, India, will provide you with live updates from the event as well. So, stay tuned.