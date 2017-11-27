The 66th Miss Universe is Miss South Africa Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters. Peters became Miss Universe 2016 after beating 92 contestants.
Iris Mittenaere, the winner of Miss Universe 2016, crowned Peters at Planet Hollywood resort and casino in Las Vegas on Sunday evening in the US. This is the second time a contestant from South Africa has won the Miss Universe title in the history of the beauty pageant.
In 1978, Margaret Gardiner became the first contestant from South Africa to win the crown. Interestingly, she was the first African woman to become Miss Universe winner. And after 39 years, Peters has taken home the crown.
The finale took place at The AXIS theatre of Planet Hollywood casino and resort in Las Vegas. Host Steve Harvey announced Peters as the new Miss Universe. PEters was in the top three along with Miss Colombia Laura González and Miss Jamaica Davina Bennett. While Miss Jamaica emerged as the second runner-up, Miss Colombia was named the first runner-up.
Check out the crowning moments of Miss South Africa Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters in photos below:
Miss South Africa Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters (L) reacts with first runner-up Miss Colombia Laura Gonzalez as Nel-Peters is announced as Miss Universe during the 66th Miss Universe pageant at Planet Hollywood hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S.Reuters
Miss South Africa Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters (L) reacts with first runner-up Miss Colombia Laura Gonzalez as Nel-Peters is announced as Miss Universe during the 66th Miss Universe pageant at Planet Hollywood hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S.Reuters
Miss South Africa Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters reacts as she is crowned by Miss Universe 2016 Iris Mittenaere during the 66th Miss Universe pageant at Planet Hollywood hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S.Reuters
Miss South Africa Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters waves after being crowned Miss Universe during the 66th Miss Universe pageant at Planet Hollywood hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S.Reuters
Miss South Africa Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters waves after being crowned Miss Universe during the 66th Miss Universe pageant at Planet Hollywood hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S.Reuters
Miss South Africa 2017 Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters (C) reacts after being named the 2017 Miss Universe during the 2017 Miss Universe Pageant at The Axis at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on November 26, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.Getty Images/ Frazer Harrison
Miss South Africa 2017 Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters (center L) embraces Miss Teen USA 2017 Sophia Dominguez-Heithoff (center R) as she is named the 2017 Miss Universe during the 2017 Miss Universe Pageant at The Axis at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on November 26, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.Getty Images/ Frazer Harrison
Miss South Africa Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters (C) is congratulated by other contestants after being crowned Miss Universe during the 66th Miss Universe pageant at Planet Hollywood hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S.Reuters