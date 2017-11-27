The 66th Miss Universe is Miss South Africa Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters. Peters became Miss Universe 2016 after beating 92 contestants.

Iris Mittenaere, the winner of Miss Universe 2016, crowned Peters at Planet Hollywood resort and casino in Las Vegas on Sunday evening in the US. This is the second time a contestant from South Africa has won the Miss Universe title in the history of the beauty pageant.

In 1978, Margaret Gardiner became the first contestant from South Africa to win the crown. Interestingly, she was the first African woman to become Miss Universe winner. And after 39 years, Peters has taken home the crown.

The finale took place at The AXIS theatre of Planet Hollywood casino and resort in Las Vegas. Host Steve Harvey announced Peters as the new Miss Universe. PEters was in the top three along with Miss Colombia Laura González and Miss Jamaica Davina Bennett. While Miss Jamaica emerged as the second runner-up, Miss Colombia was named the first runner-up.

Check out the crowning moments of Miss South Africa Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters in photos below: