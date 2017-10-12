The winner of Miss Diva 2017 (Miss India Universe 2017) has been announced and she is gorgeous Shraddha Shashidhar. The diva will now represent India at Miss Universe 2017, which will be held on November 26 in Las Vegas.

The beauty with brains has the responsibility to win the Miss Universe crown after 17 years. India won its last title in 2000 and the winner was Lara Dutta.

Now, people have high hopes from Shraddha Shashidhar. The Mumbai girl has the potential to achieve the goal and thus, we bring you some interesting facts of her life.

Who is Shraddha Shashidhar?

The Miss Diva 2017 has done her schooling from Army Public School, Deolali and graduation from Sophia College for Women, Mumbai.

She has a degree in Mass Communication and was born in Chennai.

Shraddha loves music, sports and adventures.

The 20-year-old model and army kid has been in a steady relationship with running since forever.

Shraddha's favourite actress is Deepika Padukone and Miss Diva 2017 would like to go on a vacation with Channing Tatum.

She is a kind girl, who has taught the Tibetan refugees at the Lha Charitable Trust.