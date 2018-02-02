India legspinner Yuzvendra Chahal is enjoying success in international cricket. Yesterday (February 1), in Durban, he was one of the chief architects of team's six-wicket victory over South Africa in the first ODI. The youngster is being praised by many while some have dug out an old political tweet of his to create controversy.

1st ODI match report

At Durban's Kingsmead, Chahal (2/45) and Kuldeep Yadav (3/34) shared five wickets between them as India restricted South Africa to 269/8 in 50 overs. In the run chase, captain Virat Kohli produced another batting masterclass, constructing his 33rd ODI ton to guide the team home.

Later in the post-match presentation ceremony, the Delhi right-hander praised wrist spinners Chahal and Yadav. Even batting legend Sachin Tendulkar tweeted his appreciation for the spin duo.

As Chahal was in the news for the right reasons, some Twitter users have started retweeting his five-year-old tweet, on Friday (February 2).

On January 13, 2013, when he had not still played for India, he had tweeted, "USA -"If u attack us, we will attack u" ISRAEL-"If u attack us, we will demolish u" INDIA -"If u attack us, we will not play Cricket with U."

USA -"If u attack us, we will attack u" ISRAEL-"If u attack us, we will demolish u" INDIA -"If u attack us, we will not play Cricket with U. — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) January 13, 2013

This was in reference to India's refusal to not play any bilateral series with Pakistan amid political tensions. It was the government's stand also the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Also read: SA-India series schedule, squads, Live stream info

While most of the current cricketers refrain from making any political statements, Chahal, as a domestic cricketer, had written his views on the micro-blogging website Twitter. Back then, it did not grab the eyeballs as he was not a big-time cricketer. He made his international debut in 2016.

But now, the same tweet is gaining attention on social media. It remains to be seen whether Chahal will delete it or chooses to ignore comments.