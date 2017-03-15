Three people were injured when a Sukhoi-30 MKI aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed in Rajasthan's Barmer district on Wednesday afternoon. The aircraft was being used to carry out regular sorties. The local police have reached at the spot and are handling the situation.

Also read: Medanta air ambulance crash-lands near Bangkok, kills pilot; Sushma Swaraj extends help

The pilots aboard the aircraft are safe, and are believed to have ejected from the aircraft on time, before it crashed in the Shivkar Kudla village in Barmer. The reason behind the crash is being investigated. The aircraft was not a MiG-21, as had been reported earlier.

A court of inquiry has been ordered into how the incident took place. Meanwhile, the three people who had been injured in the crash have been rushed to a local hospital and are undergoing treatment.

Chetak helicopter accident

The crash comes just hours after a Chetak helicopter, also belonging to the IAF, toppled at Bamrauli near Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh. None of the people in the chopper were hurt.

Initial probe revealed that the incident took place because of some technical glitch when the chopper was out for a regular sortie. A court of inquiry has been ordered in the case.