At a time when Microsoft Surface Pro 5 is highly rumoured to be released soon, the current-gen Surface Pro 4 has got a price reduction in the UK. The slate is now available for purchase at reduced prices.

Amazon UK is selling the Surface Pro 4 4GB/128 GB internal storage variant for £699. The original price of the slate was £750.

Microsoft Surface Pro is currently in stock at Amazon, and prospective buyers can purchase the tablet by navigating to the e-tailer's official website.

Coming back to the Surface Pro 5 hybrid device, a Qualcomm SoC is now being rumoured to be incorporated in it. Interestingly, this is in stark contrast to earlier reports that hinted at the incorporation of the next-gen Kaby lake processor. A Qualcomm SoC within Surface Pro 5 is expected to lend the laptop-tablet hybrid superior battery life in comparison to the rival Apple iPad slates.

With regard to the release date of the Surface Pro 5, unofficial channels are claiming that Microsoft will announce the device (officially) even before the Surface Phone is announced, which is likely during the Mobile World Congress (MWC 2017) next year in which Microsoft's participation is confirmed.

As far as the key technical specs of the current-gen Surface Pro are concerned, the slate features aspects such as: