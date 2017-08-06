Microsoft Band 2 users are allegedly experiencing problems while syncing data through the activity tracker's mobile app on iOS, Windows Phone, Android or Windows 10 devices. Consequently, the users are unable to view the fitness data being synced from the Band 2 to their phone's mobile app and instead they are receiving a network connectivity error.

A recent report by the German site WindowsUnited suggests that Microsoft is aware of the problems with the Band 2 and is already working on a bug-fix update to resolve these issues. Although, there is no word on when the company plans to roll out this fix, it is ascertained that the connectivity problems are triggered by a Microsoft server-side error.

The Microsoft Band 2 is a wristwatch with Activity tracker and works similar to any fitness band that's out there in the market. The device comes with a bunch of salient features, which are listed below:

Customised for wrists measuring 6.3-inch to 7.5-inches or medium size

Works with Windows Phone, Android and iPhone*

Tracking for running, biking, golf, and more

Continuous monitoring feature tracks your pulse rate or heart-beat rate, calorie burn, and sleep quality

Sync your email, text, calendar, and call alerts on the go with the mobile app

Stay tuned. We will keep you updated with loads of information; once Microsoft gives a word about releasing the Band 2 bug-fix update in the near future.